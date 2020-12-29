Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 10,446 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $33,511,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $19,229,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $15,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

