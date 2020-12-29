Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,224 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 171.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Movado Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

