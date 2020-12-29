12,802 Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

