Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 2,430.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Assembly Biosciences worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $198.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

