MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.83 Million

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $439.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.50 million. MSCI posted sales of $406.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

MSCI opened at $436.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $444.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

