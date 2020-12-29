Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.39% of Rockwell Medical worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

