JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $425,000 Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIFI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

