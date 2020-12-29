California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.08 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $21,912,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $13,944,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

