Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Culp worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at $807,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Culp by 133.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CULP. Raymond James upped their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

