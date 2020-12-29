Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $121,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

