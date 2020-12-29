Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 10,889 PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

