Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 26,304 Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $552.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

