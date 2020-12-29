Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Athenex were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

ATNX opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

