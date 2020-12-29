At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of At Home Group worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in At Home Group by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

