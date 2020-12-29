California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFF. State Street Corp grew its position in Griffon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Griffon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

