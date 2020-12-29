California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

