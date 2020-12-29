California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,632 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

