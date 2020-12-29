20,792 Shares in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

