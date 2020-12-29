Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 314,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.