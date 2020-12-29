337,470 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Amarin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amarin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 107.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

