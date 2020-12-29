Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elevate Credit worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.79. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

