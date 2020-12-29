Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after buying an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

