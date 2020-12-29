Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,619 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.