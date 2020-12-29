Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,957 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

