Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,975 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after acquiring an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after acquiring an additional 911,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

