Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.