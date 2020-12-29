Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,113,470 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of 22nd Century Group worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

