Jane Street Group LLC Sells 19,904 Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 64.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,904 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.