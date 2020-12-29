BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

