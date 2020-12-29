Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,095 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE APTS opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.