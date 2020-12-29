Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of EDTK opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

