The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton Sells 3,880 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $362,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TTC opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,057,000 after buying an additional 151,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after buying an additional 1,773,693 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,968,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

