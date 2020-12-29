Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,694,772.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

