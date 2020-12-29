Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Insider Clarke Inc. Sells 298,700 Shares of Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
