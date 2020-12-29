Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Insider Clarke Inc. Sells 298,700 Shares of Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.37.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

