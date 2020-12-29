Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 510 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CHE opened at $538.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.68. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $543.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $27,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.00.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.