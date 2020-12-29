Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 510 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CHE opened at $538.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.68. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $543.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $27,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

