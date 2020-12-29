Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 314 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $565.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.18.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.