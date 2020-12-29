WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WestRock were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 58.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

