State Street Corp Buys 1,301 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of First Community worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.