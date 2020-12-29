Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $437.07 million, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNDI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

