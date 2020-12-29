Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.