Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.30

Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.30 and traded as low as $78.32. Sanofi (SAN.PA) shares last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($118.46).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.30.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

