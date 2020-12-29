Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.75. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 678,583 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.