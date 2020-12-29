Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.28. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

