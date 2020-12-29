$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $263.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

BLUE opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

