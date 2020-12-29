Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,381 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.