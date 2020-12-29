ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 109.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of CCXI opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.