Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

