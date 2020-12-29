Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 202,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

