Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $710,000 Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 831.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,388 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agenus worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 1,361,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after buying an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

