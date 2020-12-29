Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 75.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,559.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Insiders sold a total of 271,385 shares of company stock worth $17,216,863 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

